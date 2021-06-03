Juhi’s ‘fan’ singing incident makes way in Ramdev’s proceedings in Delhi HC

''Indeed it was a musical hearing,'' a judge of the Delhi High Court on Thursday remarked about the incident of songs of Juhi Chawla's movies sung by a man during the hearing of her petition against the 5G technology. Justice C Hari Shankar, who had recused himself from hearing Bollywood actress lawsuit, said ''thankfully'' he did not had to hear her matter. The Wednesday's incident came for discussion today during the hearing of a case relating to yoga guru Ramdev’s statements against allopathic medicines.

At the fag end of hearing on yoga guru's matter, Justice Shankar made the remarks and said now he wishes to see how today’s proceedings will be reported in the press.

“I am just going to see how it is going to be reported. Thankfully I did not have to hear the Juhi Chawla matter yesterday. Indeed it was a musical hearing. It had first come up before me but I had recused from hearing it for some reason,” Justice Shankar said with a smile.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Ramdev, joined the discussion saying he has not shared the court proceedings link with anyone, in an apparent reference to Chawla’s act of sharing the web link of virtual hearing on his Twitter account.

On Wednesday, while the hearing on Chawla’s plea against the 5G wireless network was on, a man started singing some of the hit songs of the actress’ movies and caused repeated interruptions in the virtual proceedings.

On the directions of Justice J R Midha, who was hearing the case, the person was repeatedly removed from the hearing, but he kept on joining and started singing till the time the proceedings were locked.

The man, who kept changing his names everytime he logged it, started with Chawla’s ‘Ghoonghat ki aad mein dilbar ka didaar adhura’ song from her block buster movie 'Hum hai rahi pyar ke'.

He then sang from her another hit film Naajayaz ‘Lal lal hoton pe gori kiska naam hai… Juhi Chawla’ and then ‘Meri banno ki aayegi baraat ke dhol bajao ji’ from the movie Aaina after which he was removed and the proceedings were locked.

At the outset, the man was also heard saying “where is Juhi Ma’am I can’t see her” and when the judge asked the court master to mute the concerned person, he said “you want to mute me. Oh really!” PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS

