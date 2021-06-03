Gurgaon NGO alleges its O2 centre vandalized, belongings damaged

A Gurgaon-based NGO, which claims to have been helping COVID-19 patients get medical oxygen cylinders, on Thursday alleged that its help centre was vandalized by some unidentified people.

NGO Hemkunt Foundation, which also provides oxygen support to Covid patients with breathing distress, alleged that its O2 centre here was destroyed forcefully and belongings damaged. The NGO’s community development director, Harteerath Singh, alleged that beds were damaged and tents and banners were torn down by some “goons”.

“We have lodged a complaint with the police,” he told reporters.

He said some “local goons” who reached the spot also took away power generators and cut the power supply.

“Our CCTVs were also cut because generators were taken away,'' he said.

“We were lucky that we did not have any patients as it was the morning. But people were coming to refill their oxygen cylinders,” he said.

''I have been receiving death threats for the past few days and the police have been informed about it,” he said.

In a tweet, the Foundation said, “Our O2 Centre at Gurgaon was destroyed forcefully today and our belongings were damaged”.

“To continue helping everyone in need, we need access to 20,000 square feet of space at or near the Gurgaon City Centre. Please help us spread the word,” the tweet said.

Police said they have received a complaint from the Foundation regarding the incident and the matter was under investigation.

They said preliminary investigations have revealed that the place in Sector 61 where the NGO had set up its oxygen centre had been taken on lease by a tent house which had subsequently allowed it to set up the facility.

“An inquiry is on in the matter. Preliminary investigations reveal that the Foundation had taken the space from the tent house owner based on a verbal agreement.

“As there have been no patients at the facility for past few days, they had asked them to vacate the place. A dispute seems to have risen. We are investigating who was involved in vandalizing the facility,” a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)