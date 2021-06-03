Alaya F ditches her healthy diet to gorge on jalebis

It's really hard to stick to your healthy diet, especially when jalebis and vada paos are in front of you, and actor Alaya F surely knows how it feels. On Thursday, Alaya posted a throwback video on Instagram where she is seen asking her team not to give her jalebis and vada paos being served on set. However, a few moments later, she's caught eating both the food items.

"What can I say? It's hard dieting around vada pav and jalebis #throwback to some fun behind the scenes moments on set," she captioned the clip, leaving fans in splits. "hahaha. Totally relatable," a user commented. "Inhale jalebis...exhale positivity," another one wrote.

Alaya, who is veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', which also featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Released in 2020, the movie revolved around a father-daughter relationship. Saif had played the role of Alaya's father in the film.

Alaya was recently seen in a music video, titled 'Aaj Sajeya'. (ANI)

