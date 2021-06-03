Left Menu

Alaya F ditches her healthy diet to gorge on jalebis

It's really hard to stick to your healthy diet, especially when jalebis and vada paos are in front of you, and actor Alaya F surely knows how it feels.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:27 IST
Alaya F ditches her healthy diet to gorge on jalebis
Alaya F (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's really hard to stick to your healthy diet, especially when jalebis and vada paos are in front of you, and actor Alaya F surely knows how it feels. On Thursday, Alaya posted a throwback video on Instagram where she is seen asking her team not to give her jalebis and vada paos being served on set. However, a few moments later, she's caught eating both the food items.

"What can I say? It's hard dieting around vada pav and jalebis #throwback to some fun behind the scenes moments on set," she captioned the clip, leaving fans in splits. "hahaha. Totally relatable," a user commented. "Inhale jalebis...exhale positivity," another one wrote.

Alaya, who is veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', which also featured Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Released in 2020, the movie revolved around a father-daughter relationship. Saif had played the role of Alaya's father in the film.

Alaya was recently seen in a music video, titled 'Aaj Sajeya'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021