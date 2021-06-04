Left Menu

Minneapolis crews clearing intersection where George Floyd was murdered

The city of Minneapolis on Thursday began the process of reopening to traffic the intersection where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, as crews took down barricades that had stopped most vehicles from passing.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:14 IST
Minneapolis crews clearing intersection where George Floyd was murdered

The city of Minneapolis on Thursday began the process of reopening to traffic the intersection where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer just over a year ago, as crews took down barricades that had stopped most vehicles from passing. Some activists oppose the reopening of the intersection at Chicago Avenue and 38th Street - closed to traffic since the murder - and were seen arguing with the men moving the concrete barriers. Some activists dragged tables and other makeshift barricades into the street.

The intersection has become known as George Floyd Square. Local activists have erected a towering sculpture of a raised Black fist in the middle of the road, surrounded by small garden planted with flowers. Mayor Jacob Frey previously said the city would reopen the intersection to vehicles after the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white policeman who was captured on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020.

A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of murder in April, leading to impromptu street parties at the intersection. Activists have vowed not to relinquish the surrounding streets until a number of demands are met including reopening investigations into other local Black men killed by police. Some local residents and businesses support the activists, while others want traffic flow to return to normal.

Early on Thursday morning, city workers joined members of the Agape Movement, a local community group that helps provide security in the neighborhood, to move barricades from the roadway, placing them around the signs, flowers and artwork that mark the spot where Floyd died. Frey, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and City Council Member Alondra Cano said in a joint statement that the city's reopening plans were guided by "community safety, racial healing and economic stability and development."

"We are collectively committed to establishing a permanent memorial at the intersection, preserving the artwork, and making the area an enduring space for racial healing," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19; NBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021