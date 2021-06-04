Entertainment News Roundup: European consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple; Cannes readies glitzy return with lockdown films in the mix
Organisers of the world's biggest film festival said on Thursday they were confident of being able to host dinners and beach screenings alongside the main competition as some COVID-19 measures are lifted in France.
European consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple
The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) lobby group on Wednesday backed the European Union's antitrust case against Apple which alleges it distorts competition in the music streaming market. The European Commission filed its first antitrust charges against Apple in April following an initial complaint by the iPhone maker's rival Spotify.
Cannes readies glitzy return with lockdown films in the mix
Sean Penn and Wes Anderson will be among heavy hitters vying for the Cannes Film Festival's top award in July, when the cinema showcase is hoping international stars will be able to mingle at parties on the French riviera again. Organisers of the world's biggest film festival said on Thursday they were confident of being able to host dinners and beach screenings alongside the main competition as some COVID-19 measures are lifted in France.
