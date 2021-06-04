Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis fatally shoot murder suspect -local media

Left Menu

Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis shot and killed a suspect wanted for murder on Thursday afternoon in a parking garage, an incident that drew a small protest nearby, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Minneapolis police were not involved in the incident, the newspaper reported. Word of the incident spread quickly, drawing a crowd of protesters who stood along police tape nearby.

Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis shot and killed a suspect wanted for murder on Thursday afternoon in a parking garage, an incident that drew a small protest nearby, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The shooting by Hennepin County sheriff's deputies occurred in the city's Uptown neighborhood on the fifth floor of a parking facility. Minneapolis police were not involved in the incident, the newspaper reported.

Word of the incident spread quickly, drawing a crowd of protesters who stood along police tape nearby. The city has been on edge since May 2020 when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, sparking global protests about racial inequality and police brutality.

