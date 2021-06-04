Left Menu

Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis fatally shoot murder suspect -local media

Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis shot and killed a suspect wanted for murder on Thursday afternoon in a parking garage, an incident that drew a small protest nearby, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The shooting by Hennepin County sheriff's deputies occurred in the city's Uptown neighborhood on the fifth floor of a parking facility.

Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis fatally shoot murder suspect -local media

Witnesses at the scene said they heard about 10 gunshots, KSTP-TV reported. A woman who was with the suspect was taken into custody, the Star Tribune reported. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department was not immediately available for comment regarding the identity of the male suspect and the murder he was wanted for. The race of both the suspect and the involved deputies was not mentioned in local media accounts.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard about 10 gunshots, KSTP-TV reported. A woman who was with the suspect was taken into custody, the Star Tribune reported. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Department was not immediately available for comment regarding the identity of the male suspect and the murder he was wanted for. The race of both the suspect and the involved deputies was not mentioned in local media accounts.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were headed to the scene along with officials from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, local media reported. Word of the incident spread quickly, drawing a crowd of protesters who stood along police tape nearby. Tensions have run high in the city since May 2020 when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer, sparking global protests about racial inequality and police brutality.

"We understand the anger and ire when we see these police shootings," Pharoah Merritt, one of the protesters, told the Star Tribune. "We don't know anything."

