Left Menu

Aparshakti Khuranna, wife Aaksriti Ahuja to welcome first child together

Actor Aparshakti Khuranna on Friday announced that his wife Aakriti Ahuja is pregnant with their first child. As we couldnt expand the work during the lockdown, we decided to expand our family PreggerAlert, Khuranna wrote alongside a monochrome photograph of him and his wife.Ahuja too announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 10:16 IST
Aparshakti Khuranna, wife Aaksriti Ahuja to welcome first child together
Aparshakti Khurana Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Aparshakti Khuranna on Friday announced that his wife Aakriti Ahuja is pregnant with their first child. The 33-year-old actor shared the news in a funny Instagram post. ''As we couldn't expand the work during the lockdown, we decided to expand our family #PreggerAlert,'' Khuranna wrote alongside a monochrome photograph of him and his wife.

Ahuja too announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page. ''Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation #PreggerAlert,'' she wrote. The couple tied the knot in September 2014. On the work front, Khuranna, whose last big-screen outing was ''Street Dancer'', is gearing up for the release of the comedy movie ''Helmet'', opposite Pranutan Bahl.

The quirky comedy, directed by Satram Ramani, marks Khuranna's first outing as a solo lead after supporting appearances in films like ''Stree'', ''Dangal'', ''Luka Chuppi'', and ''Pati Patni Aur Woh''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021