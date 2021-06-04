Left Menu

Glenn Close joins Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage in Legendary's 'Brothers'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-06-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Veteran actor Glenn Close has boarded the cast of Legendary Pictures' comedy movie ''Brothers'', which features Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage in lead roles. Max Barbakow will be directing the film from a script written by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen, reported Variety.

The logline is being kept under wraps, but according to the publication, the film is in the same space as Ivan Reitman's 1988 buddy comedy "Twins," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

The film will be produced by Mad Chance's Andrew Lazar, Brolin Productions, and Dinklage's Estuary Films.

Close will next be seen in the Apple TV Plus film "Swan Song", also starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

