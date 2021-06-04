Left Menu

Kajal Aggarwal roped in for slice-of-life film 'Uma'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who has cemented her space in Indian showbiz with high-profile movies across the southern and Hindi film industry, has been roped in for 'Uma', a slice-of-life film set to be directed by Tathagata Singha.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 12:51 IST
Kajal Aggarwal roped in for slice-of-life film 'Uma'
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who has cemented her space in Indian showbiz with high-profile movies across the southern and Hindi film industry, has been roped in for 'Uma', a slice-of-life film set to be directed by Tathagata Singha. The film is a feel-good drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The film unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

The upcoming movie has filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on board as creative producer. 'Uma', produced by Avishek Ghosh (AVMA MEDIA) and Mantraraj Paliwal (MIRAJ GROUP) is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all the COVID-19 protocols in consideration. The other cast members are going to be revealed soon. Kajal, who started her film career back in 2004 with Bollywood, has over the years emerged as one of the most formidable names in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Commenting on the upcoming project, Kajal said, "Very happy to be collaborating with AVMA Media, Avishek Ghosh and director Tathagata Singha, on an extremely interesting film titled Uma." She added, "I look forward to commencing shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better. I'm always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I'm excited to share 'Uma' with all of you."

Kajal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series 'Live Telecast'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021