Jamie Lee Curtis, Blumhouse Television partner on Patricia Cornwall's 'Kay Scarpetta'

''Knives Out'' star Jamie Lee Curtis and Blumhouse Television have joined hands to acquire the rights to Patricia Cornwall's popular literary character Kay Scarpetta.

Curtis' Comet Pictures and Blumhouse are looking for a showrunner and a network for the series.

Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist, has appeared in 25 crime thriller novels since her first appearance in Cornwall's ''Postmortem'' back in 1990 to the latest ''Autopsy'', set to be released in December.

It is not immediately clear whether Curtis will also act in the series but the project is a part of her first-look deal with Blumhouse and she will executive produce the show with Jeremy Gold, while Blumhouse Television's Jason Blum and Chris McCumber are additionally listed as executive producers, reported Collider.

In a statement, Cornwell, who has been reluctant about the on-screen adaptations of her famous creation in the past, welcomed her collaboration with Curtis and Blumhouse.

"I've had the honor and pleasure of knowing Jamie for a number of years, and have come to respect her hugely as an artist and a stellar human being. Blumhouse is a creative force of nature, and I'm confident that Scarpetta is going to make it to the screen in a fantastic way. To say I'm thrilled is an understatement, and I have no doubt my readers will feel the same," the author said.

Curtis is currently busy shooting for Eli Roth's ''Borderlands'' and has horror sequels ''Halloween Kills'' and ''Halloween Ends'' as well as mysterious sci-fi ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''.

She is also set to co-write and direct eco-horror ''Mother Nature''. A TV pilot on her Audible podcast is also in the works.

