I'm waiting for great scripts: Ricky Martin on his acting career

Pop star Ricky Martin is raring to act in films and series but he says there have been very few offers coming his way.The 49-year-old Puerto Rican singer is regarded as the King of Latin Pop, courtesy hit tracks such as Maria, Livin La Vida Loca, Nobody Wants to Be Lonely and Jaleo.As an actor, he is best known for featuring in prominent parts in Ryan Murphys Glee and American Crime Story The Assassination of Gianni Versace.During an interview with People magazine, Martin said he is eager to act as he can play a variety of characters.I love acting.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-06-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 13:20 IST
''I love acting. I'm waiting for those scripts, for those great scripts. I can play gay, I can play straight, I can play a serial killer. I can play Latin, but I can also play European. I am ready. Just give it to me, man. Give it to me,'' the singer-actor said.

Martin, who came out as gay 10 years ago, wondered if his sexuality was the reason for the lack of acting opportunities for him.

''I don't know if I'm not getting parts because I'm gay. But if that's the case, it's really sad. I'm going to keep working until life is different,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

