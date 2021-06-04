Merck Foundation CEO Recognizes African Journalists for Best Media Coverage on Breaking Infertility Stigma, as Winners of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India&Nairobi, Kenya– Business Wire India • 50 Winners from 16 African Countries were celebrated at Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards Ceremony.

• 6 new awards 2021 were announced by Merck Foundation in partnership with the 20 African First Ladies.

Advertisement

• During the online video conference, Senator, Dr. RashaKelej welcomed the winners of the awards to the Merck Foundation Alumni.

​ Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, celebrated the winners of ‘Merck Foundation More Than A Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020 during the Award Ceremony held via a Video Conference. The winners were applauded for their best media coverage about infertility, infertile women & couples, with the aim to raise awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility. The awards were announced by Merck Foundation in partnership with the African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother emphasized, ''I am proud to recognize and appreciate our winners, who became the voice of the voiceless and the storytellers of infertile women and break the stigma around them and also raised awareness about male infertility. I am extremely happy to meet and celebrate our winners, through our online Award Ceremony. As you know, I truly believe that Media plays a crucial role in educating and sensitizing our communities through their influential media work. Through these awards, we were able to inspire many African journalists to write and create awareness about infertility stigma in their communities. We would like to encourage our winners to become Merck Foundation Champions and work together towards further eliminating infertility stigma and empower girls through education in developing countries and underserved communities.'' “We also welcome the winners as Merck Foundation Alumni, to join us to create a culture shift as a part of ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ and ‘Educating Linda’ programs,” Senator, Dr. Kelej added.

Here is the list of Award Winners of ‘Merck Foundation More Than A Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020: Here are the winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Namibia, H.E. MONICA GEINGOS; and The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA: SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS: First Position: • Roselyne Sachiti, The Herald Newspaper, ZIMBABWE Second Position: • Memory Kutengule, Malawi News Agency, MALAWI • Mugugunye Moses, The Standard, ZIMBABWE Third Position: • Patrick Musir, The AfroNews, ZIMBABWE • Takudzwa Chihambakwe, Zimpapers Group, ZIMBABWE SPECIAL AWARD FOR A NOVEL • Nyasha Clementine Rwodzi, ZIMBABWE ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS: First Position: • Sharon Kavhu, The Southern Times, NAMIBIA • Gracious Mugovera, The Patriot, ZIMBABWE ​ Second Position: • Happy Njalam'mano, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), MALAWI Third Position: • John Manzongo, The Herald, ZIMBABWE MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS: First Position: • Abel Dzobo, HELA TV, ZIMBABWE Second Position: • Rosa Teixeira, Independent Journalist, NAMIBIA RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS: First Position: • Linda Banda, Chanco Community Radio, MALAWI • Veronika Haulenga-Haufiku, Omulunga Radio, Future Group, NAMIBIA • Tashie Masawi, ZBC Radio Station Classic 263, ZIMBABWE Second Position: • Mathilde Ndinelao Hinanifa, Independent Journalist, NAMIBIA • Ikemisetseng Marou, Radio Lesotho, LESOTHO • Rutendo Makuti, ZBC Radio Zimbabwe, ZIMBABWE Third Position: • Memory Nkwe Ndhlovu, ZBC Radio Station Classic 263, ZIMBABWE Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Liberia, H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH; and The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Dr. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI: WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS: • Chioma Obinna, Vanguard Media Limited, NIGERIA ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS: First Position: • Martins Ifijeh, ThisDay Newspapers, NIGERIA Second Position: • Never G Lomo, New Public Trust, LIBERIA • Chinedu Asadu, Cable Newspaper Limited, NIGERIA RADIO CATEGORY • Abubakar Sulaiman, Sawaba FM 104.9 Hadejia, NIGERIA Here are the winners from East African Countries: EAST AFRICAN COUNTRIES ONLINE CATEGORY • Sharon Kantengwa, The New Times, RWANDA MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY • Walter Mwesigye, NTV, UGANDA RADIO CATEGORY • Mercy Tyra Murengu, Upendo FM, KENYA Here are the winners from African French Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI; The First Lady of Guinea Conakry, H.E. CONDÉ DJENE; and The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E. AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU: AFRICAN FRENCH SPEAKING COUNTRIES PRINT CATEGORY First Position: • Richard TAMONE, Le Standard, GUINEA Second Position: • Koami Agbetiafa, Le Républicain, NIGER ONLINE CATEGORY First Position: • Lokale Odia Prisca, ACTUALITE.CD, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO Second Position: • Ndèye Fatou Diery Diagne, dierysquare.blogspot.com, SENEGAL MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY First Position: • Fatou Fadiga, House Media RTG, GUINEA Second Position: • Jean Népomuscène Irambona, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI RADIO CATEGORY First Position: • Remy Rukundo, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI • Makan Soumaoro, ESPACE FORET, GUINEA Second Position: • Magendero Bénigne, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI • Aminata Bah, GUINEA • Innocent Ndihokubwayo, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI Third Position: • Paulette Mugisha, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI • NZEYIMANA Emelyne, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI Here are the winners from Ghana in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO: GHANA PRINT CATEGORY First Position: • Jonathan Donkor, The Ghanian Times Second Position: • Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Graphic Online Third Position: • Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman, New Times Corporation ONLINE CATEGORY • Dzifa Tetteh Tay, New Times Corporation MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY First Position: • Esi Benewaa Otoo, TV 3 Network Second Position: • Akua Oforiwa Darko, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation RADIO CATEGORY • Doreen Ampofo, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Radio Here are the winners from Zambia in partnership with The First Lady of Zambia, H.E. ESTHER LUNGU: ZAMBIA PRINT CATEGORY • Jessie Ngoma -Simengwa, Times of Zambia MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY • Effie Mphande, Zambia Broadcasting Corporation Radio RADIO CATEGORY • Josias Muuba, Radio Musi-O-Tunya Link of the Award Ceremony live-streamed on social media: https://fb.watch/5Um2qmccap/ Merck Foundation additionally rewarded the winners by providing them with one-year access to an online educational training program called “MasterClass”. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course in English that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet.

To underscore the important role that media, art, fashion, music, and film plays in raising awareness about sensitive issues like Infertility Prevention, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education, and continuing the best prevention practices during the second wave of coronavirus, Merck Foundation in partnership with 20 First Ladies of Africa announced the following 6 awards: 1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021: All African Filmmakers and Students are invited to create and share a FILM or a DOCUDRAMA to deliver strong and influential messages to break Infertility stigma, and /or Empowering Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility stigma, and/or Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2021: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to Empower Girls and Women through Education and at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th August 2021. Click here to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation “Mask Up With Care” Media Recognition Awards 2021: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family & community; to encourage your community to choose to vaccinate when it is available and to sensitize them to support healthcare workers who are at the forefront of COVID 19 pandemic.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation “Make Your Own Mask” Fashion Awards 2021: All African Fashion Designers and Students are invited to create and share designs of masks and other clothing items that carry messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they care and at the same time make it creative and fun! Submission deadline: 30th September 2021. Click here to view more details.

Entries for all the awards to be submitted via email to submit@merck-foundation.com Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej also emphasized, “Through the awards under the “More Than a Mother” campaign, we would like to join hands with media, film, music and fashion fraternity to make a change and Break Infertility Stigma, a message that must reach every door, every community, every mind, and every heart. Another important message is to emphasize the importance of girl education in our communities. Moreover, given the unprecedented times and second wave of coronavirus, it is important to sensitize communities and raise awareness about following best practices. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will also contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high-quality, respectful treatment, and care. Hence, we came up with awards for media persons and fashion designers, so as to encourage people to wear masks during the Coronavirus pandemic and protect themselves and others. The two Media Awards have also been launched for Latin American countries.” About ‘Merck Foundation More Than a Mother’ campaign “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindsets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective, and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” are: H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of The Gambia H.E. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of Namibia H.E. SIKA KABORE, The First Lady of Burkina Faso H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana H.E. AISHA BUHARI, The First Lady of Nigeria H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi H.E. CONDÉ DJENE, The First Lady of Guinea Conakry H.E FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of Sierra Leone H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic H.E. CLAR WEAH, The First Lady of Liberia H.E. ESTHER LUNGU, The First Lady of Zambia H.E. ANTOINETTE SASSOU-NGUESSO, The First Lady of Congo Brazzaville H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of Malawi H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, THE First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of Mozambique The Former First Lady of Burundi, H.E DENISE NKURUNZIZA, The Former First Lady of Chad, H.E. HINDA DÉBY ITNO, The Former First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROFESSOR GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA and The Former First Lady of Niger, H.E AÏSSATA ISSOUFOU MAHAMADOU have worked successfully with Merck Foundation as Merck Foundation More Than a Mother Ambassadors to break the stigma of infertility and empower infertile women in their countries.

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as: • ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training • ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Fashion Awards • ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Film Awards • ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Song Awards • Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it • Children storybook, localized for each country Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation App https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation&hl=en Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard Facebook: Merck Foundation Twitter: @Merckfoundation YouTube: MerckFoundation Instagram: Merck Foundation Flickr: Merck Foundation Website: www.merck-foundation.com About Merck Foundation The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity, and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Flickr. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Award Ceremony of ‘Merck Foundation More Than A Mother’ Africa Media Recognition Awards 2020 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)