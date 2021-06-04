Left Menu

Flashback Friday: Alia Bhatt shares a beach picture from her childhood

Actor Alia Bhatt's latest social media post proves that she is surely a beach lover.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-06-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 16:48 IST
Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Alia Bhatt's latest social media post proves that she is surely a beach lover. On Friday, the 'Highway' star posted then-and-now pictures of her posing on a beach. One image was taken recently, and the other one was captured when she was a child.

"Because no matter who we are," Alia captioned the post, leaving netizens in awe of her cuteness. "Awww baby," Alia's mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan commented. "Aww," actor Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In the childhood picture, Alia is seen wearing a fish-printed swimsuit. On the other hand, in the recently clicked image, Alia is seen wearing yellow co-ords and a white bucket hat. Her expression in the pictures seemed exactly similar.

On the film front, Alia has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Khatiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'RRR' with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from the film projects, Alia has been actively working on humanitarian grounds too. She has collaborated with renowned journalist Faye D'Souza to share relevant information about COVID-19 resources on social media. (ANI)

