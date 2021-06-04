Left Menu

UP: 19-yr-old woman dies after consuming poison

While the police suspect that Rekha committed suicide because her family did not allow her to marry Shivam, the villagers have told the police that she was badly hurt after the accused molested her sister.The deceaseds body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 04-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 17:17 IST
A 19-year-old woman died after consuming poison after her lover allegedly molested her sister in a village here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday in Pachdevra village under Nigohi police station area, they said. Rekha was in a love affair with Shivam and both wanted to get married but her family did not approve of it, Superintendent of Police, City Sanjay Kumar said. On Tuesday, Rekha's father lodged a complaint against Shivam saying he had molested his elder daughter a few days ago, the SP said. While the police suspect that Rekha committed suicide because her family did not allow her to marry Shivam, the villagers have told the police that she was badly hurt after the accused molested her sister.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, police said.

