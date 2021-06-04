Biopic on life of business tycoon Subrata Roy confirmed

A movie based on the life story of business tycoon Subrata Roy will soon be under making and while the big announcement comes today, more details will be officially announced on June 10, marking the 73rd birthday of the Sahara India Pariwar founder. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Friday and wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... SUBRATA ROY BIOPIC ANNOUNCEMENT... Biopic on #SubrataRoy to be announced on his birthday [10 June 2021]."

The official note read, 'Biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy to be made. Makers to officially announce the film on Subrato Roy's 73rd birthday, 10th June 2021'. Meanwhile, Roy, who is currently out on parole since 2016, stayed in Tihar jail for over two years. The Supreme Court in 2012 had ruled that Sahara group companies violated securities laws and illegally raised over USD 3.5 billion.

The companies said monies were raised in cash from millions of Indians who could not avail banking facilities. SEBI could not trace the investors and when Sahara firms failed to pay up, the court sent Roy to jail. In 2020, Netflix had released a three-episode docuseries titled 'Bad Boy Billionaires', out of which one focused on the Sahara Group chairman.

Later, according to a report, Sahara Group had issued a statement and called the series "ill-motivated, incorrect, misleading documentary depicted through some disgruntled people who hold personal grudges" against the company. (ANI)

