Left Menu

Actor Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar get married

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday announced that they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony.Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who worked together on 2019 blockbuster movie Uri The Surgical Strikes, shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.Quoting Persian poet Rumis line In your light, I learn to love, the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony.With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 18:14 IST
Actor Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar get married
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday announced that they got married in an ''intimate wedding ceremony''.

Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who worked together on 2019 blockbuster movie ''Uri: The Surgical Strikes'', shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.

Quoting Persian poet Rumi's line 'In your light, I learn to love', the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony.

''With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family,'' they said.

''As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya,'' they added.

On the work front, Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh, will next be seen in ''Dasvi'', co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Dhar, who hails from Delhi, is currently working on ''The Immortal Ashwatthama'', which marks his reunion with ''Uri'' star Vicky Kaushal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021