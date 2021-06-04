Entertainment News Roundup: 'Mission: Impossible 7' set shut down again due to COVID; European consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Mission: Impossible 7' set shut down again due to COVID

Filming in Britain on the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie has been shut down for two weeks after some people working on the movie tested positive for the coronavirus, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday. The movie studio did not say who or how many people had tested positive but Britain's Sun newspaper said star Tom Cruise was not among them.

Journey of lesbian magazine 'Curve' hits screens this Pride month

Frances 'Franco' Stevens was just 23 when she launched a glossy lifestyle magazine for lesbians in 1991, after raising funds by taking cash out on credit cards and betting on the horses. The gamble paid off and now 30 years on, the documentary "Ahead of the Curve" celebrates "Curve" magazine's groundbreaking history and explores its future.

European consumer group joins EU antitrust case against Apple

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) lobby group on Wednesday backed the European Union's antitrust case against Apple which alleges it distorts competition in the music streaming market. The European Commission filed its first antitrust charges against Apple in April following an initial complaint by the iPhone maker's rival Spotify.

'A little bit mind-blowing': Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'

Comedic actor Lisa Kudrow is set to return to television comedy in the second season of "Feel Good", hot on the heels of appearing in "Friends: The Reunion". The reunion of the classic sitcom "Friends" cast became a hot topic on social media and saw a surge in subscriptions for the show's platform HBO Max.

Romeo and Juliet find new stage in a Soviet factory in Ukraine

A theatre in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk has reinvented William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet', staging it in the industrial halls of an old Soviet factory. Before the performance starts, spectators are given hard hats and a map to navigate through the factory's workshops and on to the theatre's basement.

Cannes readies glitzy return with lockdown films in the mix

Sean Penn and Wes Anderson will be among heavy hitters vying for the Cannes Film Festival's top award in July, when the cinema showcase is hoping international stars will be able to mingle at parties on the French riviera again. Organisers of the world's biggest film festival said on Thursday they were confident of being able to host dinners and beach screenings alongside the main competition as some COVID-19 measures are lifted in France.

