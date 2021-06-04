Odisha urges DD, Odia to live cover Lord Jagannath s annual Ratha Yatra

As uncertainty prevails on whether the annual Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri this year would be restriction-free, Odisha government Friday urged Doordarshan (Odia) to livestream the mega event and provide common feed to recommended television channels and web portals free of cost.

The Lords annual car festival this time is schedule to start from July 12.

Advertisement

The sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, will go on a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple marking beginning of the festival generally attended by lakhs of people from across the globe.

However, the state government in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic last year prohibited public participation and arranged live telecast of the event.

Though this year, the government is yet to take any decision on whether to put curbs on the festival, the government has adopted the same strategy of inviting Doordarshan for live telecast of the event.

''Like last year, Director, @dd_odia has been requested for live coverage of Snana Yatra, Gubndicha Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna-Besha & Neeladri-Bije and to provide common feed to recommended electronics media and web media channels free of cost,'' Odisha governments Information and Public Relations department said in a twitter post.

The plans are made for live coverage of Snana Yatra (bathing festival) on June 24, Gundicha Yatra (car festival) on July 12, Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) on July 20, Suna-Besha (golden attire) on July 21 and Neeladri-Bije (return entry to Temple) on July 23.

Meanwhile, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) informed that the chariot making of the three deities is going on in full swing by survitors with utmost devotion in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines at Ratha Khala (chariot making yard).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)