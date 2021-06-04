Left Menu

Jennifer Aniston pokes fun at this Rachel look from 'Friends'

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' character, Rachel Green, was known as a trendsetter, but it is possible one particular look of hers that hasn't quite withstood the test of time.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' character, Rachel Green, was known as a trendsetter, but it is possible one particular look of hers that hasn't quite withstood the test of time. According to E! News, the 52-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and shared a cartoon from a New York magazine's current issue. In the image, a woman could be seen looking at a sleeveless top with a high neckline and exclaiming, "What time of year are you for!"

She then posted a selection of four screenshots from four different 'Friends' scenes, all of which showed Rachel wearing a different version of that exact style of top. The actor simply captioned it with a shrugging emoji. During HBO Max's highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion, which premiered on May 27, Jennifer had revealed that there is one item from the show's wardrobe that is still part of her own regular rotation. However, it wasn't an item of Rachel's, despite the fact that the character was known for her fashion-forward look and eventually worked at Ralph Lauren.

The star had shared, "A dress that Monica wore that I went into her line of clothes and pulled it out, and I still have it and wear it to this day. It's floral, tiny little flowers with a black lace V-neck and cap sleeves and a little, slight ruffle." Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, Rachel's friend in the show, then quipped, "It's probably gone in and out of style like four times." However, Jen disagreed and replied, "And it will always be in style."

As per E! News, during an interview with The Zoe Report in 2019, 'Friends' wardrobe stylist Debra McGuire admitted that Rachel's fashion sense changed after the show had been on the air for a few years. (ANI)

