'Concerted' campaign against him: Anubhav Sinha on reports of Kartik Aaryan's exit from films

Director Anubhav Sinha has spoken out about the media stories of Kartik Aaryan's departure from big banner projects, saying that the campaign against the actor ''seems concerted'' and ''unfair''.

He also praised Aaryan for staying ''quiet'' despite a spate of such stories.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old actor has been in the headlines since his exit from Karan Johar-produced ''Dostana 2'' in April. There are also reports that he is no longer in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming home production “Freddie”.

Last week, after reports of Aaryan being dropped from Aanand L Rai’s production venture surfaced online, the filmmaker stepped forward to clarify.

The spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions in a statement said the team is still in talks with the actor for a project.

In a Twitter post on Thursday night, Sinha, who has never collaborated with the “Luka Chuppi” star, said producers usually do not talk about dropping actors from their projects.

''And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet,” Sinha said in a tweet.

Screenwriter Apurva Asrani praised Sinha for calling out an ''obvious campaign'' against Aaryan.

''I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better,'' Asrani tweeted.

The Gwalior-born Aaryan, who has cemented his position in the industry with films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, “Luka Chuppi”, was ousted from Johar's Dharma productions project in April.

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting 'Dostana 2’, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” the statement from Dharma read at the time.

Aaryan is awaiting the release of his next thriller, “Dhamaka”, directed by Ram Madhvani. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films, along with Madhvani and his wife Amita Madhvani, the movie will stream on Netflix.

The actor also has Anees Bazmee-directed ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', the shooting of which came to a halt amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)