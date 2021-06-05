Blake Lively to headline 'We Used to Live Here' at Netflix
Hollywood star Blake Lively will play the lead role in the adaptation of ''We Used to Live Here'', a psychological thriller novella by Marcus Kliewer.
According to Deadline, streaming giant Netflix has made a deal for the screen rights to the novella which was published on Reddit.
The novella follows a homeowner who finds herself interrupted during move-in by the arrival of a nuclear family of strangers.
The family just wants to take a look around the old place, they explain; they used to live there, after all. After making the extremely ill-advised decision to let them in, the homeowner and her girlfriend find themselves snowed in with the family during a blizzard.
Lively will also produce the movie along with Kate Vorhoff through her B for Effort banner.
Ground Control Entertainment’s Scott Glassgold, and 6th & Idaho’s Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan are the other producers.
