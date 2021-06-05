Alfre Woodard boards Blair Underwood's directorial 'Viral'

Actor Alfre Woodard will feature alongside Blair Underwood and Sarah Silverman in the psychological thriller ''Viral''.

Underwood will direct the feature film from a screenplay by Joe McClean, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The project reunites Woodard and Underwood after they previously worked on Netflix's ''Juanita'', ''The Wishing Tree'' Showtime, and ''Love Letters''.

The story follows Andrew (Underwood), who falls into paranoia after his wife goes missing.

Andrew tries to escape a self-destructive cycle via Emilia (Silverman), a victim advocate and self-help blogger who is dealing with her own demons from the past.

Woodard will essay the role of Dr. Johnetta, a psychiatrist specializing in deep trauma.

The film's cast also includes Jeanine Mason, Clint James, Brendan Burke, Erik Jensen, Samuel Garnett, Jo Twiss, and Connor Paolo.

''Viral'' will be produced by Joe McClean, Daniel Cypress, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis, and Andreas Ignatius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)