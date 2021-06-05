Left Menu

Alfre Woodard boards Blair Underwood's directorial 'Viral'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 13:28 IST
Alfre Woodard boards Blair Underwood's directorial 'Viral'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Alfre Woodard will feature alongside Blair Underwood and Sarah Silverman in the psychological thriller ''Viral''.

Underwood will direct the feature film from a screenplay by Joe McClean, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project reunites Woodard and Underwood after they previously worked on Netflix's ''Juanita'', ''The Wishing Tree'' Showtime, and ''Love Letters''.

The story follows Andrew (Underwood), who falls into paranoia after his wife goes missing.

Andrew tries to escape a self-destructive cycle via Emilia (Silverman), a victim advocate and self-help blogger who is dealing with her own demons from the past.

Woodard will essay the role of Dr. Johnetta, a psychiatrist specializing in deep trauma.

The film's cast also includes Jeanine Mason, Clint James, Brendan Burke, Erik Jensen, Samuel Garnett, Jo Twiss, and Connor Paolo.

''Viral'' will be produced by Joe McClean, Daniel Cypress, John Kalafatis, Joanna Kalafatis, and Andreas Ignatius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021