Diego Luna-starrer 'Andor' adds Robert Emms

Diego Luna's ''Star Wars'' spin-off series ''Andor'' has cast actor Robert Emms.

The series, which will debut on the streamer Disney Plus next year, will see Luna return as the titular rebel spy and the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso steal the ''Death Star'' plans in the hit 2016 film. The details of Emms' character have been kept under wraps currently, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

The actor is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed series like ''Chernobyl'' and ''His Dark Materials''.

''Andor'', which is currently filming in the UK, will also feature Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller.

Toby Haynes is lead director on the 12-episode first season, which is due to launch in 2022. Ben Caron and Susanna White will also serve as directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)