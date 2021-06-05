Left Menu

Diego Luna-starrer 'Andor' adds Robert Emms

The details of Emms character have been kept under wraps currently, reported Deadline.The actor is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed series like Chernobyl and His Dark Materials.Andor, which is currently filming in the UK, will also feature Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve OReilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller.Toby Haynes is lead director on the 12-episode first season, which is due to launch in 2022.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-06-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 13:30 IST
Diego Luna-starrer 'Andor' adds Robert Emms
  • Country:
  • United States

Diego Luna's ''Star Wars'' spin-off series ''Andor'' has cast actor Robert Emms.

The series, which will debut on the streamer Disney Plus next year, will see Luna return as the titular rebel spy and the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso steal the ''Death Star'' plans in the hit 2016 film. The details of Emms' character have been kept under wraps currently, reported Deadline.

The actor is best known for featuring in critically-acclaimed series like ''Chernobyl'' and ''His Dark Materials''.

''Andor'', which is currently filming in the UK, will also feature Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, and Kyle Soller.

Toby Haynes is lead director on the 12-episode first season, which is due to launch in 2022. Ben Caron and Susanna White will also serve as directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021