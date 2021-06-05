Left Menu

Drake Bell charged with crime against minor, pleads not guilty

Hollywood actor Drake Bell, who played the role of Drake in the hit Nickelodeon series 'Drake and Josh', has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:26 IST
Drake Bell charged with crime against minor, pleads not guilty
Drake Bell (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Drake Bell, who played the role of Drake in the hit Nickelodeon series 'Drake and Josh', has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Variety reported that according to court documents, Cleveland Police arrested Bell, who pleaded not guilty in Cuyahoga County Court on June 3. Bell, whose real name is Jared Drake Bell, was freed on a USD 2,500 personal bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim.

According to a news outlet in Cleveland, Bell allegedly engaged in an inappropriate chat with a minor that "at times, was sexual in nature." The alleged incident reportedly happened on December 1, 2017, the same day Bell was scheduled to perform at a Cleveland club, The Odeon. However, Bell was not indicted until last month, and he is due back in court on June 23.

Bell's mugshot taken at Cuyahoga County Jail is dated Thursday, June 3, just before 3 pm. He was asked to submit DNA, which is a standard practice in Ohio. In 2015, Bell was arrested for a DUI with a bail set at USD 20,000. In that case, he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail. 'Drake and Josh', followed the story of stepbrothers Drake Parker (Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck). It debuted in 2004 and ran for four seasons, ending in 2017. The show also spawned three TV movies and was one of Nickelodeon's highest-rated programs, averaging about 3 million viewers at the time.

Bell had performed the show's opening theme song, 'I Found a Way', and has also released several albums throughout his career, including 2005's 'Telegraph', 2006's 'It's Only Time', 2014's 'Ready Steady Go!' and 2020's 'Sesiones En Casa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021