Anushka feels it won't be possible for Virat to not bring work back home, here's why!

As India skipper Virat Kohli undergoes hard quarantine in Southampton ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, he has his strongest support system -- wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by his side.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 05-06-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 16:46 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As India skipper Virat Kohli undergoes hard quarantine in Southampton ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, he has his strongest support system -- wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by his side. Anushka uploaded a picture of herself standing on the balcony of the Hilton Hotel situated at the Ageas Bowl with a hilarious caption directed towards her husband!

Sharing a photograph of herself, where she is quarantining currently, Anushka took to Instagram and wrote, "Don't bring work home isn't going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium." Anushka can be seen wearing a cream sweatshirt and matching trousers.

The Indian men's and women's cricket teams departed for the UK on June 2 and after arriving in London, both teams moved to Southampton to undergo hard quarantine. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, beginning June 18. While the women's team will square off against England in one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T2OIs.

Virat and Anushka were blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. A few days ago, Virat during a Q&A session on Instagram spoke about why he and Anushka are not keen on sharing pictures of their daughter on social media. "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and make her own choice," Virat responded to a fan who had asked him to share a glimpse of Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in 'Zero' with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

