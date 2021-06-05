US Domestic News Roundup: NRA to defend against NY attorney general in Manhattan, drops own lawsuit; U.S. moves to restore endangered species protections weakened under Trump and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

NRA to defend against NY attorney general in Manhattan, drops own lawsuit

The National Rifle Association said on Friday it will defend against New York Attorney General Letitia James' attempt to shut it down in a state court in Manhattan, and has withdrawn its own lawsuit seeking to block her efforts. The NRA made the move after a federal judge on May 11 threw out the gun rights group's January bankruptcy case, which he called an improper effort to avoid James' regulatory oversight and gain an "unfair litigation advantage."

U.S. moves to restore endangered species protections weakened under Trump

U.S. officials on Friday announced plans to restore protections for endangered species that were weakened under the Trump administration. In a statement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service said they would initiate processes in the coming months "to revise, rescind or reinstate" five Endangered Species Act regulations that were finalized under former President Donald Trump.

East L.A., the cradle of Mexican American culture, seeks greater independence

East Los Angeles is home to Mexican American success stories from boxer Oscar De La Hoya to rock stars Los Lobos to the overachieving calculus students depicted in the 1988 film "Stand and Deliver." Yet for all its fame and vibrancy, the almost entirely Latino community of 120,000 people suffers from an identity crisis, if not a political one. The 7.4-square-mile (19-square-km) area is not its own city nor part of the city of Los Angeles but rather an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County.

U.S. conservatives stake claim to climate activism with Miami rally

For Benji Backer, being conservative means believing in limited government, market-based solutions -- and the scientists who say carbon emissions must be cut to avoid the worst of climate change. On Saturday, Backer's nonprofit, the American Conservation Coalition, will hold what it believes is the country's first conservative climate rally, part of an effort by the 23-year-old activist to convince fellow right-leaning Americans they don't have to be liberals to support action on the issue.

U.S. Justice Dept got gag order on NY Times execs in fight over email logs - NYT

The U.S. Justice Department under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden waged "a secret legal battle to obtain the email logs of four New York Times reporters," including a gag order on executives, the newspaper reported on Friday. The legal battle to gain access to the email logs of four of the journalists started in the last weeks of Trump's presidency and sought to reveal reporters' sources, the Times said https://nyti.ms/3uRBH9V.

U.S. federal judge overturns California's ban on assault weapons

A U.S. federal judge overturned California's 32-year-old ban on assault weapons on Friday, describing it as a "failed experiment" and prompting scathing criticism from the state's governor and attorney general. California has prohibited the sale of assault weapons since 1989. The ban was challenged in a 2019 lawsuit against California's attorney general by plaintiffs including James Miller, a state resident, and the San Diego County Gun Owners, a political action committee.

U.S. encouraged by progress toward vaccine patent waiver

Progress is being made towards a deal on an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO), U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Saturday. Tai pointed to a revised proposal from the original proponents of the waiver, led by India and South Africa, as well as principles the European Union has come up with to guide how they would like to negotiate the issues.

Pentagon not to allow pride flags to be flown on installations

The Pentagon said on Friday that it would not make an exception to allow U.S. military installations to fly rainbow pride flags in June, keeping a policy set by former President Donald Trump that limited the type of flags that could be flown on bases. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said that nearly 1,500 of his federal agency appointees identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, in a proclamation marking the start of Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Former counsel tells Congress of Trump efforts to undercut Russia probe- Democrats

President Donald Trump's ex-White House counsel Don McGahn "shed new light" on the investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 U.S. elections and the pressure the lawyer was under to stymie the federal probe, congressional Democrats said on Friday. McGahn, who served as Trump's presidential lawyer for nearly two years before resigning in October 2018, testified in a day-long, closed-door session before the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Delta Air Lines flight diverted to New Mexico after passenger tries to breach cockpit

An unruly passenger who tried breaking into the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Tennessee from California was subdued by cabin crew and fellow passengers as the plane was diverted to New Mexico, officials said. Delta Flight 386, from Los Angeles bound for Nashville, arrived around 2:20 p.m. local time at Albuquerque International Sunport, where authorities removed the passenger from the plane and took him into custody, an airport spokesperson said.

