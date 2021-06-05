Left Menu

Suniel Shetty launches 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi' initiative to provide medications to underprivileged

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, on Saturday announced his new initiative 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi', which is a cause initiated to ensure the right medications reach free of cost to the underprivileged.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, on Saturday announced his new initiative 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi', which is a cause initiated to ensure the right medications reach free of cost to the underprivileged. Suniel took to his Twitter handle and shared a video speaking about the initiative. Along with it, he tweeted, ""There is no power for change, greater than a community discovering what it cares about." Delighted to be a part of "Dawa bhi Dua bhi", an initiative @BDRPharma, my team @FTCTalent and I have taken up, to ensure that the right medications reach the people in need."

In the video, speaking about the new initiative, which is a joint effort in collaboration with BDR Pharma, Suniel said, "This is a very difficult time. Today everyone is in equal need of prayers and medication. I Suniel Shetty, in collaboration with BDR Pharmaceuticals, am starting a new initiative 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi'." Elaborating further, he added, "If you or any of your family members are in need of medicines, and are facing problems in procuring them, don't worry. Me and BDR Pharmaceuticals will try our best to get those medicines to you. This is the time to help one another and to hold each other's hands. 'Dawa Bhi Dua Bhi' is for that."

Earlier, Suniel had joined an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators. He had announced the news by tweeting, "We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other." In a subsequent tweet, he had urged his followers to seek help, and added, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them."

The present situation of India battling the pandemic is a major concern as help is being extended from the entire world. Mumbai too is facing this crisis with good Samaritans helping in any way they can and NGOs trying their best to get medical aid for people who need it. Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute in order to help people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. (ANI)

