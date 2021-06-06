Left Menu

UNEP praises Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on World Environment Day

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 00:25 IST
UNEP praises Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on World Environment Day
  • Country:
  • India

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has praised a sand art made by renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Odisha's Puri beach to celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday.

In a statement, Pattnaik said he created an 8 foot by 13 foot sculpture with seven tonnes of sand, giving a message that people can lead a healthy life in a safe environment.

''Thank you international sand artist @sudarsansand for this beautiful contribution to #GenerationRestoration,'' UNEP posted on social media platforms along with pictures of the sand art.

Pattnaik said it was an honour for him to get appreciation from the United Nations agency.

The day is celebrated to raise awareness and generate political momentum for taking action on urgent environmental issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States
4
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in childre...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021