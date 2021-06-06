Swimming-Kuwait's Al-Musallam elected president of world body FINA
Al-Musallam stood unopposed and was previously first vice-president to Uruguayan Julio Maglione, who was elected in 2009 and becomes an honorary life president. The Kuwaiti said he would take no payment for any of his work with FINA and planned to halve per diem payments for Bureau members.
The Kuwaiti said he would take no payment for any of his work with FINA and planned to halve per diem payments for Bureau members. South Africa's Sam Ramsamy was appointed first vice-president.
