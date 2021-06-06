Left Menu

Swimming-Kuwait's Al-Musallam elected president of world body FINA

Al-Musallam stood unopposed and was previously first vice-president to Uruguayan Julio Maglione, who was elected in 2009 and becomes an honorary life president. The Kuwaiti said he would take no payment for any of his work with FINA and planned to halve per diem payments for Bureau members.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 01:07 IST
Swimming-Kuwait's Al-Musallam elected president of world body FINA

Kuwaiti Husain Al-Musallam was elected president of FINA at a general congress in Doha on Saturday, the aquatics world governing body said in a statement. Al-Musallam stood unopposed and was previously first vice-president to Uruguayan Julio Maglione, who was elected in 2009 and becomes an honorary life president.

The Kuwaiti said he would take no payment for any of his work with FINA and planned to halve per diem payments for Bureau members. South Africa's Sam Ramsamy was appointed first vice-president.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals key specs

(Updated) New Realme smartphone (RMX3366) appears on TENNA; listing reveals ...

 Global
3
Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barriers

Facebook makes FLORES-101 data set publicly available to break language barr...

 United States
4
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in children, adolescents

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine gains China approval for emergency use in childre...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021