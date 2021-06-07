Left Menu

'Mod Squad' actor Clarence Williams III dies at 81

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:16 IST
Late actor Clarence Williams III (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Clarence Williams III, widely known for the crime drama series 'The Mod Squad' and comedy film 'Half Baked', has passed away at the age of 81 due to colon cancer. The veteran actor's management team confirmed the news of his demise on Sunday, saying Williams had actually passed away on Friday in Los Angeles due to colon cancer, reported TMZ.

Williams' career had spanned over five decades. He had a long history with his craft. The late star started his acting career in the 60s as a theatre actor and broke through on Broadway with a Tony award for his work in the movie 'Slow Dance on the Killing Ground.' Williams is best known for playing Detective Linc Hayes on 'The Mod Squad' in which he starred for five seasons, totaling 123 episodes.

Other notable works include 'Purple Rain', Dave Chappelle's stoner comedy 'Half Baked', supporting roles in hit shows like 'The Cosby Show', 'The Littlest Hobo', 'Hill Street Blues', 'T.J. Hooker', 'Miami Vice', 'Nasty Boys', 'Twin Peaks', 'Tales from the Cyrpt', 'Star Trek', and many others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

