Dilip Kumar on oxygen support, stable

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is currently on oxygen support and stable, his family shared in an update from the veterans official Twitter handle.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@TheDilipKumar)
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to a hospital here after experiencing episodes of breathlessness, is currently on oxygen support and stable, his family shared in an update from the veteran's official Twitter handle. Kumar, 98, was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Sunday, where he was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, which is the build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs.

''Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on a ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration: Dr. Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab,'' the latest update on Kumar's Twitter handle read.

Another post from the actor's account requested the media to only report verified health updates, which will be shared on his Twitter handle, and not rely on anyone else ''who may not have direct knowledge.'' As per a tweet posted on the microblogging site on Sunday evening, Kumar is expected to be discharged in a few days.

The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made his acting debut with ''Jwar Bhata'' in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including ''Kohinoor'', ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', ''Ram Aur Shyam'', among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in ''Qila'' in 1998.

