Left Menu

Angelina Jolie enjoys 'special dinner night' with kids on her 46th birthday

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday with her six kids who arranged a 'special dinner night' for her at Los Angeles restaurant TAO.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:42 IST
Angelina Jolie enjoys 'special dinner night' with kids on her 46th birthday
Angelina Jolie with her children (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday with her six kids who arranged a 'special dinner night' for her at Los Angeles restaurant TAO. "They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source told People magazine.

The Academy Award-winning star had reportedly enjoyed having some quality time with her children, as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have found that the kids have really come together," she told People Magazine last month.

"I have a big group, and with Maddox coming back from college and being in the same house, they've really had to manage this together. We have also all gotten very good at the dark tag, this new thing that we do where we turn all the lights off and [chase each other]," Jolie added. Jolie shares 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actors, who started dating after meeting on the sets of the film in 2004, separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They were declared legally single in April 2019. According to earlier reports, the divorce was filed by Jolie in 2016 after his now-estranged husband allegedly got into a physical confrontation on a private jet with one of their kids. At a point, he was estranged from all the kids and ultimately got supervised visitation.

A source close to the 'Troy' star told in September 2020 that the actor was seeking "50/50 physical and legal custody of the kids." Hence, after months after back-to-back court hearings, Pitt officially won a huge victory over the joint custody of their children last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021