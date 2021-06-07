AR Rahman, son receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Music maestro AR Rahman and his son, singer AR Ameen, on Monday said they have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rahman, 54, shared a selfie with 18-year-old Ameen on his Instagram page.

Advertisement

''Vaccinated #1stjabdone #covishield have you?'' the Oscar winner wrote alongside the photo.

Ameen shared the same selfie on his account and captioned the post as ''#vaccinated''.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)