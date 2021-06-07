Michaela Coel, 'I May Destroy You' triumph at BAFTA TV Awards

''I May Destroy You'', a sexual consent drama, had a golden run at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards, as it earned the best mini-series prize and best actress trophy for writer, part-director and star Michaela Coel.

The awards were announced at a hybrid event filmed at London’s Television Centre and hosted by Richard Ayoade. As per the COVID-19 protocols. only nominees of the main categories were present in person, while others tuned in virtually. ''I May Destroy You'', the 12-part drama from BBC and HBO, explores consent as it tells the story of Arabella (played by Coel), a woman who is sexually assaulted after having her drink spiked on a night out.

Coel, who scored a BAFTA mask for best drama writer and best director at last month's BAFTA TV Craft Awards, thanked intimacy coach Ita O’Brien for helping to create a safe environment as she brought her ''work about exploitation'' on screen. ''I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O’Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional, and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, about abuse of power, without being exploited or abused in the process,'' she said after accepting the best actress award. Coel beat out ''Killing Eve'' star Jodie Comer, ''Small Axe's'' Letitia Wright, ''I Hate Suzie'' actor Billie Piper, ''Adult Material'' lead Hayley Squires and ''Normal People'' breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones, to win the top prize.

Other winners at the ceremony included Paul Mescal, who took home the BAFTA for best actor for his performance in BBC Three and Hulu drama ''Normal People''. He defeated stars like John Boyega (''Small Axe'') and Josh O’Connor (''The Crown'') to top the category. Sky network's ''Save Me Too'' won the best drama series, while Malachi Kirby (''Small Axe'') and Rakie Ayola (''Anthony'') registered win in supporting actor and actress categories, respectively. Actor Aimee Lou Wood took home the best female performance in a comedy for ''Sex Education''. Charlie Cooper received the best male performance in a comedy for ''This Country''. Fan-favourite Netflix drama ''The Crown'' was the biggest snub of the event as it didn't topped any of the four categories it was nominated in.

