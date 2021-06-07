Mohit Raina files complaint against 4 people for spreading rumours against him
'Devon Ke Dev- Mahadev' fame actor Mohit Raina has recently filed a complaint against four people who allegedly started 'Mohit Bachao (Save Mohit)' campaign on social media.
'Devon Ke Dev- Mahadev' fame actor Mohit Raina has recently filed a complaint against four people who allegedly started 'Mohit Bachao (Save Mohit)' campaign on social media. On orders of the Borivali Court, the complaint was registered against Mohit's self-proclaimed well wisher Sara Sharma and her friends Parveen Sharma, Aashiv Sharma, and Mithilesh Tiwari at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai under sections 384 IPC on June 6.
According to the police, the four people have spread rumours saying Mohit's life is in danger just like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The case of criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom has been filed against the four.
In April, Mohit had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR," he had written on Instagram.
Apart from 'Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev', Mohit is also known for featuring in the hit movie 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. He has also wooed audiences with his acting stint in the web show 'Kaafir'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
