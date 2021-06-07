Entertainment News Roundup: Trafigura, Yara sign deal on clean ammonia for shipping fuel and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Trafigura, Yara sign deal on clean ammonia for shipping fuel

Global commodities trader Trafigura and Norway's Yara said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to supply the marine industry with carbon emissions-free ammonia for fuel. Yara will supply Trafigura with clean ammonia and together the two firms will jointly conduct research and develop marine fuel infrastructure and market opportunities for both "green" and "blue" ammonia, they said.

Star of 'I May Destroy You' wins big at Britain's BAFTA awards

Michaela Coel, the star and creator of drama series "I May Destroy You", was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, taking home the television awards for the miniseries and leading actress. The show, which approaches the story of a woman who tries to rebuild her life following a sexual assault with moments of dark humour, had previously received awards from British Academy of Film and Television Arts for directing, editing and writing.

