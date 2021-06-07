Left Menu

Mthethwa pays tribute to veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

“Surtie-Richards invested her heart and soul into every character she portrayed. Her warmth and sense of humour were infectious and her talent won her international recognition,” Mthethwa said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:44 IST
Mthethwa pays tribute to veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Image Credit: Twitter(@Our_DA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has paid tribute to veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards for delivering her performances with heart and soul.

Surtie-Richards passed away on Monday at the age of 66.

"Surtie-Richards invested her heart and soul into every character she portrayed. Her warmth and sense of humour were infectious and her talent won her international recognition," Mthethwa said.

Born in Upington, Northern Cape, on 7 May 1955, Surtie-Richards was most famous for her roles such as 'Mattie' on SABC 1 Soapie Generations & 'Nenna' in the long-running M-Net hit series eGoli: Place of Gold.

She received many awards during her decades-long career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2014 Royalty Soapie Awards.

While Surtie-Richards was known for her extensive career in the performing arts, she qualified as a nursery school teacher and taught children before making her debut as an actress.

"We will remember her with great fondness for her iconic roles in hit films such as Fiela se Kind, Mama Jack, Treurgrond and Vaselinetjie. Most recently, she starred in the KykNet series, Arendsvlei. She turned every role she touched into an audio-visual masterpiece," the Minister said.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021