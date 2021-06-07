Left Menu

Lady Liberty's little sister sets off for United States

A scaled-down replica of the Statue of Liberty began its trip from France to the United States on the back of a flat-bed truck on Monday, retracing the journey made over a century ago by its big sister, which now looks out over New York Harbour.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:21 IST
Lady Liberty's little sister sets off for United States
  • Country:
  • France

A scaled-down replica of the Statue of Liberty began its trip from France to the United States on the back of a flat-bed truck on Monday, retracing the journey made over a century ago by its big sister, which now looks out over New York Harbour. The replica, which stands at 2.83 metres (9.3 ft) tall, is being loaned by a Paris museum to the United States for 10 years to cement Franco-American friendship.

On Monday, workmen used a crane to gently lift the statue off its plinth in Paris. They then laid it on its back on the back of a truck, covered with plastic film for protection and wedged in with foam blocks. Once in the United States, it will go on display in Washington D.C.

"Franco-American friendship will be marked under the sign of liberty," said Olivier Faron, general administrator of Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers, the institution which oversees the museum. "A new era in relations between France and the United States will open up, that's what we want." The larger version of the Statue of Liberty was given by France to the United States as a gift, and was completed and assembled in 1886.

The smaller replica was designed in 1878 by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, the same sculptor who - with help from engineer Gustave Eiffel - created the larger version now in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021