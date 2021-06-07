Left Menu

Springsteen to return to Broadway in June, audience vaccinations mandatory

The singer-songwriter will open his "Springsteen on Broadway" one man show on June 27 for a limited summer run until Sept. Audience members must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations to attend. “I loved doing 'Springsteen on Broadway' and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said in a statement.

Rocker Bruce Springsteen is returning to Broadway with his one man show in June, becoming the first major show in New York's theater district to take place since closing for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The singer-songwriter will open his "Springsteen on Broadway" one man show on June 27 for a limited summer run until Sept. 4, producers announced on Monday. Audience members must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations to attend.

“I loved doing 'Springsteen on Broadway' and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said in a statement. The "Born to Run" singer first opened his show, a blend of personal stories and selected songs played on guitar and piano, to sold out audiences on Broadway from October 2017 until December 2018.

Broadway shows have been shuttered since March 2020 because of the pandemic but many have recently announced reopening dates starting in August and September. Most productions are still working out COVID-19 and masking protocols for cast, crew and audiences members but Springsteen's is thought to be the first to state that vaccinations will be mandatory for audiences.

Proceeds from the opening night of Springsteen's show will go to four charities providing food and other pandemic relief for local people in New York and the singer's home state of New Jersey.

