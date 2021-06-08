National Award Winner Vikas Bahl Makes His OTT Debut with ZEE5’s Crime-Comedy Sunflower

Bollywood director, Vikas Bahl is all set for his OTT debut. His next directorial is a murder mystery, Sunflower, which is a multi-starrer and boasts of a talented star cast. You can watch Sunflower on ZEE5 as it starts airing from June 11. National Award winner Vikas Bahl is collaborating with Rahul Sengupta for this show. Speaking about National Awards, he has won it twice for his directorial, Chhillar Party. Vikas Bahl is also known for his blockbuster movies Queen starring Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. While the platform already has a bunch of political murder mysteries and thriller, this crime comedy is one of a kind.

More about Vikas Bahl

Besides being a talented director, Vikas Bahl is also an excellent producer. He has produced movies like Masaan, Udta Punjab, Manmarziyan and Ghoomketu among others. Bahl's Sunflower web series stars Sunil Grover in the lead role. It also features Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadda, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shonali Nagrani, Girish Kulkarni and Sonal Jha along with some new faces like Ria Nalavade and Dayanna Erappa.

About Sunflower

Vikas Bahl's web series Sunflower is a whodunit revolving around a housing society by the same name. A murder takes place in society which leads to a police investigation. Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni play the inspector and sub-inspector respectively, who are assigned this murder investigation. Their prime suspect is Sonu (Sunil Grover) who involuntarily gets involved in this case. Everything that he says or does only makes it worse for him.

Sunflower is a long-standing society in the heart of Mumbai and as a murder occurs in the famous society, the residents get more worried about its image. Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi will be playing the role of Dilip Iyer, the secretary of the society. His character is supposed to be arrogant as he's thinking of ways to be society's next chairman. Actors like Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni have gained major recognition for their past works in the industry. We bet their collaboration in Sunflower will yield some amazing results.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the eight-episode series is said to be a comedy of errors as the protagonist Sonu keeps on making mistakes with an intent to free himself from the investigation. On the other hand, real culprits lurk in the shadows and enjoy the show. Sunil Grover is best known for his comic timings and amazing screen presence, and we cannot wait to see what he brings to the table with his role as Sonu Singh in Sunflower.

About the shooting process

Vikas Bahl's Sunflower was shot after the lockdown was lifted in the country last year. It was among the first few projects that went on floors after the states started easing restrictions. The producers had maintained utmost safety standards on the show's sets. Actors and crew members were subjected to regular COVID-19 tests, to have a healthy and safe environment. In addition, a minimum crew was appointed to avoid large crowd and gathering.

About ZEE5

