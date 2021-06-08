Left Menu

Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to star as reporters who broke Harvey Weinstein story

Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star as reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who exposed disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:00 IST
Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to star as reporters who broke Harvey Weinstein story
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to star as reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who exposed disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. As per Variety, Mulligan and Kazan will feature in 'She Said', a movie about The New York Times sexual harassment investigation against Weinstein that kicked off the #MeToo movement.

Mulligan and Kazan are in final negotiations for the Universal Pictures movie to play Twohey and Kantor, the authors of the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'. The upcoming film will focus on Twohey and Kantor's work to uncover the widespread sexual harassment and assault allegations over several decades against Weinstein, The Weinstein Company co-chairman who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Kantor and Twohey broke the first story on Weinstein on October 5, 2017, and produced a series of stories after as more females came forward. They won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, along with Ronan Farrow from The New Yorker, for their investigation and reporting. Maria Schrader, an Emmy winner for Netflix's 'Unorthodox', is helming from a script by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Production on the film is set to begin this summer.

Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment optioned the rights to 'She Said' in 2018 under their co-production deal. Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B. Universal VP of production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.

Mulligan, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for 'Promising Young Woman', is set to begin filming on Johan Renck's 'Spaceman' and Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'. Kazan recently starred in 'The Plot Against America', the Coen brothers' 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' and 'The Big Sick'.

'She Said' reunites Mulligan and Kazan on their third project. Mulligan and Kazan starred in Ian Ricksons' Broadway production of 'The Seagull' in 2008. In 2018, Mulligan starred in the film 'Wildlife', which Kazan co-wrote and produced. This is the first time they will appear together onscreen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021