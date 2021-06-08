Left Menu

Eiza Gonzalez to topline thriller 'Wolf Country'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-06-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 11:53 IST
Actor Eiza Gonzalez is set to lead upcoming thriller feature ''Wolf Country''.

According to Variety, the film will be directed by Jennifer Fox, who recently helmed HBO drama ''The Tale'', featuring Oscar winner Laura Dern.

The movie is being touted as a ''muscular thriller'' in the vein of the 2016 Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine-starrer Western ''Hell or High Water''.

Gonzalez will play a young deputy shunned by her entire community after she uncovers a large drug haul that implicates the town's beloved sheriff, who also happens to be her father.

When he escapes custody and flees into the rugged Colorado wilderness, his daughter must face the very man who taught her everything about right and wrong to bring him to justice.

The film, which will be produced by Endeavor Content and 51 Entertainment, has a script by Peter Begler.

Gonzalez is best known for starring in movies such as ''Baby Driver'', ''Bloodshot'', ''I Care A Lot'' and ''Hobbs & Shaw''. She most recently featured in Warner Bros' ''Godzilla vs Kong''.

