Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to play reporters in Harvey Weinstein investigation movie

Actor Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to play the role of New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who were behind the publications sexual harassment investigation against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein that started the MeToo movement.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-06-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 12:09 IST
Actor Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are set to play the role of New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who were behind the publication's sexual harassment investigation against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein that started the #MeToo movement. Titled ''She Said'', the film is an adaptation of Twohey and Kantor's bestselling book ''She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement''. The Pulitzer prize-winning book details how the duo uncovered widespread sexual harassment and assault allegations over several decades against Weinstein, who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison.

According to Deadline, the movie is set to begin production this year and will be directed by ''Unorthodox'' helmer Maria Schrader. Oscar-winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz has penned the script.

The movie rights of book ''She Said'' were acquired by Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment in 2018 under their co-production deal. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce the film for Plan B, while Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Naegle.

