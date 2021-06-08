Yash Raj Films begins first phase of vaccinating members of film industry

Left Menu

Besides YRF, producer Sajid Nadiadwala held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families of his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.Last week, the Producers Guild of India PGI, the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, also began their vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews.

Updated: 08-06-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:12 IST
Yash Raj Films Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yash Raj Films, one of the leading production houses in Bollywood, on Tuesday started the first phase of its vaccination drive with the aim to inoculate at least 4000 workers of the Hindi film industry. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has pledged to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The FWICE has a total of 2.5 lakh registered workers.

The vaccination drive is being held at YRF studios. Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, said the team is delighted to kickstart the drive for the FWICE members, as it will help the industry bounce back, which has been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. ''This will result in the daily wage earners of our industry to return to work and provide financial stability for themselves and their families. The drive will have to take place in phases, given the huge number of vaccines that are required to cover the industry,'' Widhani said in a statement. In the first phase of the drive, YRF said it would be able to inoculate at least 3500-4000 people.

The Aditya Chopra-led company had already vaccinated its employees in an earlier drive and also began vaccinating crew members of their films.

Several YRF productions, including Shah Rukh Khan's ''Pathan'', Salman Khan's actioner ''Tiger 3'' and period drama ''Maharaja'' were on floors before the Maharashtra government put a hold on shoots in April. Besides YRF, producer Sajid Nadiadwala held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families of his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Last week, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, also began their vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews. Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also announced that they would be organising free vaccine drives for their members.

