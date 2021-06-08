Left Menu

Gabrielle Union set to star in 'The Inspection'

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope will star in the A24 movie 'The Inspection', based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:53 IST
Gabrielle Union set to star in 'The Inspection'
Gabrielle Union. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope will star in the A24 movie 'The Inspection', based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton. As per Variety, Bratton is writing the screenplay and directing the film in his feature debut. It will begin shooting later this summer.

Pope will portray a young gay man who enlists in the Marines. Union will play the mother whose approval he seeks. Bratton began making films as a US Marine after spending a decade homeless because he was kicked out of his house for being gay. He recently won an Independent Spirit Award for his documentary 'Pier Kids', and has previously directed the short films 'Walk for Me' and 'Buck'.

A24 will handle the worldwide distribution of 'The Inspection' and will co-finance the movie with Gamechanger Films. Effie T. Brown will produce on behalf of Gamechanger Films. Chester Algernal Gordon will also serve as a producer via their Freedom Principle shingle.

Commenting on the casting of Union and Pope, Brown said, "Elegance brings authenticity, heart and a fresh perspective to this compelling autobiographical story and we are thrilled to have Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union on board to bring it to life." Pope had received Tony Award nominations for 'Ain't Too Proud' and 'Choir Boy', as well as Emmy recognition for Ryan Murphy's miniseries 'Hollywood'.

Next up, Pope is set to play Sammy Davis Jr. in 'Scandalous!' from director Janet Mock. Union is currently working on the 'Cheaper by the Dozen' remake for Disney+, which she is also executive producing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021