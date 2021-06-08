Left Menu

Tillotama Shome wins big at UK Asian Film Festival

Actor Tillotama Shome has made everyone proud by winning the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:33 IST
Tillotama Shome wins big at UK Asian Film Festival
Tillotama Shome (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tillotama Shome has made everyone proud by winning the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival. Taking to Twitter, Tillotama shared that she has won the award for her film 'Raahgir: The Wayfarers', which is directed by Goutam Ghose.

Shot in Jharkhand, the film also stars Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi. It revolves around three strangers, who live on a daily wage basis. 'Raahgir: The Wayfarers' was earlier screened at several film festivals -- including Busan International Film Festival, MAMI - Mumbai Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and Cinemasia Film Festival.

Apart from Tillotama, filmmaker Goutam Ghose has also won the award for Best Director. Sharing the news on Twitter, Tillotama wrote, "I am blessed to have worked with the wonderful director #GautamGhose and co actors @_AdilHussain @NeerajKabi1 in @raahgirthefilm.Thank you #23rdUKAsianFilmFestival @cometoUKAFF for honouring our film with these awards."

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the actor. "Many congrats MY little tilli for making big strides ! Bug hug and loads of love. You totally deserve it," actor Vinay Pathak commented.

"It will be 'Raining Awards' time for sure for you @TillotamaShome. You ably deserve all those statues, keep them coming," another social media user tweeted. Tillotama is best known for her intense roles in movies like 'Qissa', 'Shadows of Time', 'The Waiting City' and 'Children of War'.

A few months ago, she had even bagged the Critics Best Actress award for her film 'Is Love Enough, Sir?' at the 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021