Matthew Goode to play 'The Godfather' producer Robert Evans in Paramount's ‘The Offer’ series

Actor Miles Teller recently came on board to play Ruddy in the series, replacing Armie Hammer in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Hammer.Teller and Ruddy are serving as executive producers on The Offer, alongside Leslie Grief of Hatfields McCoys. Dexter Fletcher is slated to direct the first and last blocks of the series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Matthew Goode has been tapped to star as Robert Evans, producer of ''The Godfather'' in ''The Offer'', a limited series based on the making of the iconic film.

''The Offer'' is based on producer Al Ruddy's experiences during making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo.

''The Godfather'' won three Oscars — best picture, best adapted screenplay and best actor for Marlon Brando. It's widely considered one of the greatest films of the 20th century.

According to Deadline, the 10-episode series hails from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano and Michael Tolkin. Actor Miles Teller recently came on board to play Ruddy in the series, replacing Armie Hammer in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against Hammer.

Teller and Ruddy are serving as executive producers on “The Offer,” alongside Leslie Grief of “Hatfields & McCoys.” Dexter Fletcher is slated to direct the first and last blocks of the series. He will also be is executive producing.

