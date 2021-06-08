Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans to star in horror-thriller 'CURS>R'

''Sex Education'' star Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans of ''The 100'' fame and Eddie Marsan, known for ''Sherlock Holmes'', will headline the cast of the horror-thriller ''CURS>R''.

The film will also star Robert Englund (''A Nightmare on Elm Street''), Angela Griffin (''The Hollow''), Kate Fleetwood (''Beirut''), Ryan Gage (''The Hobbit''), and Joe Bolland (''The Trial Of Christine Keeler''), reported Deadline.

Toby Meakins has directed the film that recently wrapped principal photography in the UK from a script by Simon Allen.

The logline of the film reads: ''In pursuit of an unclaimed $125,000 prize, a broke college dropout decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game. But the game curses her, and she's faced with dangerous choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she realizes she's no longer playing for the money, but for her life.'' London-based financier and producer Anton has backed ''CURS>R'', with Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois producing alongside Stigma Films' Matthew James Wilkinson.

