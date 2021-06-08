Left Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes team up for 'The Menu'

Golden Globe winner Taylor-Joy will play one half of the couple in the film, penned by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes team up for 'The Menu'
''The Queen's Gambit'' star Anya Taylor-Joy and ''Harry Potter'' alum Ralph Fiennes are cooking up a new project titled ''The Menu'', a dark comedy feature from Searchlight Pictures.

Mark Mylod, known for his work on acclaimed shows like ''Game of Thrones'' and ''Succession'', is attached to direct the film. According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Adam McKay will back the movie under his Hyperobject Industries banner along with Betsy Koch.

''The Menu'' is described as a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, following a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef (Fiennes) has prepared a lavish tasting menu. Golden Globe winner Taylor-Joy will play one-half of the couple in the film, penned by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss.

Fiennes is waiting for the release of the next James Bond film ''No Time to Die'' and the BAFTA winner is also set to star in ''The King's Man'', the ''Kingsman'' prequel. Taylor-Joy has films like ''The Northman'', ''Last Night In Soho'', and the untitled David O Russell project on her plate.

